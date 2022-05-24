Epic Cash (EPIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.97 Million

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Epic Cash has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00003538 BTC on major exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $14.97 million and approximately $73,900.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,591.98 or 0.99978968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,292,972 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

