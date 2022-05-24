ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of ESE stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.95. 207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.73. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $97.55.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

