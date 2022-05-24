ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Purchased by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,318,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137,546 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.55% of ESSA Pharma worth $47,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPIX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 2,696.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 42,138 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 4.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 23.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $618,000.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

ESSA Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 138,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,745. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $253.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $146,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,990,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,195,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

