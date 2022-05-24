Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.35

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 4515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 118.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $157,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

