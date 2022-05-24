ETHPad Market Cap Reaches $1.45 Million (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, ETHPad has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $197,100.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ETHPad alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 62.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,722.18 or 0.29468605 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.56 or 0.00501925 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00034437 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000274 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,190.12 or 1.42542824 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.