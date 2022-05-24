European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) Shares Up 42.9%

Shares of European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE – Get Rating) shot up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 7,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 62,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25.
