EvenCoin (EVN) Trading Up 3% This Week

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $36,185.64 and approximately $109,685.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00229120 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003324 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $571.43 or 0.01926380 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00371567 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.