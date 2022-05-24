Eventide Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 4.30% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $76,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCYC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $618,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $618,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCYC stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,644. The stock has a market cap of $492.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.23). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.83.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

