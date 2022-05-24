Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $54.14 Million Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $54,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,408,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 180.2% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 473,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 304,248 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 794,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 239,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 235,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

NRIX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 395,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,208. The firm has a market cap of $445.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.59. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

