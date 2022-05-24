Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $9.37 Million Stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Eventide Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,422 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.53% of 89bio worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 21.8% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETNB shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

ETNB traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.78. 99,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,532. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $56.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

