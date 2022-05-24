Eventide Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $27,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,615,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,591. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.37 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.65 and its 200 day moving average is $153.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

