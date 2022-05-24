Eventide Asset Management LLC Purchases 413,297 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 707.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,297 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $36,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,403,000 after purchasing an additional 747,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 551,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after purchasing an additional 371,515 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 187,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $254,290.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $45,122.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,401 shares of company stock valued at $21,921,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.54. 1,690,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,365. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

