Everipedia Hits Market Cap of $64.42 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $64.42 million and approximately $22.50 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everipedia has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,937.16 or 0.29766422 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.73 or 0.00495351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00034170 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,450,921 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

