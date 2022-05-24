Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €35.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($37.77) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.49) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evonik Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.48 ($34.55).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €25.56 ($27.19) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.95. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($35.07).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

