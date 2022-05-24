Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $117.70

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $117.70 and last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 20788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.63.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.56 and its 200 day moving average is $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

