F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,292 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.06% of F5 worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in F5 by 32.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,597 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 209.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in F5 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,558 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Bank of America dropped their price objective on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.15.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,720. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.66 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.93.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $44,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,674. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.