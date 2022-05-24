Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. 978,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,614. The company has a market capitalization of $612.92 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 166.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,150 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 35.4% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 16.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.