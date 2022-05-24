Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 621,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,656,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group by 1,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 395,300 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the third quarter worth $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.