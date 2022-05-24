Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.53

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 121941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 3.13.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,590,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,935 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,118,000 after buying an additional 1,136,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

