Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 806 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VFH traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.25. 1,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,281. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $102.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.88.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

