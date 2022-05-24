Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.52.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,831 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

