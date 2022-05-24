Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,336,999,000 after purchasing an additional 105,057 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,698,200,000 after purchasing an additional 547,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.54. The stock had a trading volume of 63,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.49. The firm has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
