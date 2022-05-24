Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.44. 23,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

