Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 126,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,083. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $95.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.56.

