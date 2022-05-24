Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 218 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.30. 35,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.90 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,038 shares of company stock worth $7,373,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.