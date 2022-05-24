Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.14. The stock had a trading volume of 763,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,255,660. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $151.76 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $466.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.39.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.79.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.