Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.45% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of CGW traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.02. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,359. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

