Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

PH stock traded down $7.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $253.33 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.