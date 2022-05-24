Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,354 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $131.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.69. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

