FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.20

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 8801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 68,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $1,496,453.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,101,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,038,979.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FIGS by 77.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

