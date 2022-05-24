FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.20

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 8801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.
FIGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.
The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.
In other FIGS news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 68,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $1,496,453.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,101,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,038,979.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FIGS by 77.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
