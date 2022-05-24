Financial Analysis: Accel Entertainment (ACEL) versus Its Competitors

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Accel Entertainment to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of -0.49, indicating that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

48.3% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accel Entertainment and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $734.71 million $31.56 million 21.52 Accel Entertainment Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 63.55

Accel Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Accel Entertainment. Accel Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Accel Entertainment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 1 3 0 2.75 Accel Entertainment Competitors 73 270 379 10 2.45

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 58.52%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 66.80%. Given Accel Entertainment’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment 5.84% 48.62% 12.77% Accel Entertainment Competitors -2,733.84% -2.38% -207.36%

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides licensed establishment partners gaming solutions that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 13,639 video gaming terminals across 2,584 locations in Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

