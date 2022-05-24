FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 11,635 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,922,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155,001 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 566.3% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 57,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 49,225 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS BBEU opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09.

