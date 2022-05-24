FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,293 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Shares of CTSH opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $1,858,347 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

