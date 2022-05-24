FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 224,088 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.22.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $128.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $132.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

