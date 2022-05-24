FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sysco were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,074,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,976,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1,251.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 489,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,441,000 after buying an additional 453,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 543,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,716,000 after purchasing an additional 199,118 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,680 shares of company stock worth $12,154,776 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

