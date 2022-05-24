FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 751 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paychex were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

