First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Buys Shares of 70,679 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 70,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.68. 3,302,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,584. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.78 and a one year high of $132.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

