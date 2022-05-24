First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Get First Community alerts:

FCCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Community in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. First Community has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in First Community by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Community (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.