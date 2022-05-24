First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.81 Million

Equities analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) to post $7.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.73 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted sales of $7.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year sales of $32.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.16 million to $32.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.15 million, with estimates ranging from $34.23 million to $42.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $113.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

