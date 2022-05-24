First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Position Decreased by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $19,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,500,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $90,864,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Republic Bank by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,638,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,440,000 after purchasing an additional 338,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,164,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FRC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

FRC stock traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $146.37. 671,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,077. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $136.31 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.53 and a 200-day moving average of $179.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.