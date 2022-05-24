First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.42 and last traded at $31.67. Approximately 66,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 19,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52.

