FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Yarra Square Partners LP

Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up about 5.9% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.71.

FLT stock traded down $6.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.52. The company had a trading volume of 447,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,628. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $282.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

