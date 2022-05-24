Flixxo (FLIXX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $42.00

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, Flixxo has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Flixxo coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $292,761.27 and approximately $42.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flixxo

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

