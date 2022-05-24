Flow Price Tops $2.73 on Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $2.73 or 0.00009311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $2.83 billion and $59.12 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 221.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,535.32 or 0.93776567 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00502770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033711 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000278 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,164.45 or 1.47004408 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,373,338,337 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

