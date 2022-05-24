Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85 and a beta of -0.84.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

