Forager Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 689,547 Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 689,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,000. Travelzoo makes up 3.2% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Forager Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.62% of Travelzoo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TZOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TZOO stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. 86,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,712. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 732.25% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 61,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $389,349.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,279 shares of company stock worth $2,195,521 in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

