Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 163 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 43.3% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $609,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,942,586 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.20.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.93. 6,924,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,407,474. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

