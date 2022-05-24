Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 109,084 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $115,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $845,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA traded down $46.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $628.16. The company had a trading volume of 29,569,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,334,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $926.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $960.07. The company has a market cap of $650.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $571.22 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $918.08.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

