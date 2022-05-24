Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 359.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,837 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,346,000 after acquiring an additional 29,873 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 219,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,259,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,117,266. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

