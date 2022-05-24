Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,559,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,189. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.53.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.